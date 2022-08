31 years ago Ukraine broke away from the USSR. Now the battle is against Russia It's been six months since Russia launched its full scale invasion on Ukraine. Now it's a war of attrition that has led to a global food crisis, inflation across the world and devastation in Ukraine.

Europe

31 years ago Ukraine broke away from the USSR. Now the battle is against Russia

It's been six months since Russia launched its full scale invasion on Ukraine. Now it's a war of attrition that has led to a global food crisis, inflation across the world and devastation in Ukraine.