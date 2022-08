6 months of war: The realities in Ukraine It's been six months since Russia launched its full scale invasion on Ukraine. Now it's a war of attrition that has led to a global food crisis, inflation across the world and devastation in Ukraine.

6 months of war: The realities in Ukraine 6 months of war: The realities in Ukraine Listen · 3:28 3:28 It's been six months since Russia launched its full scale invasion on Ukraine. Now it's a war of attrition that has led to a global food crisis, inflation across the world and devastation in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor