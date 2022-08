2 Atlanta police officers won't face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting A prosecutor in Atlanta says he is dropping charges against two white police officers because he believes race was not a factor in the deadly 2020 shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man.

2 Atlanta police officers won't face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting A prosecutor in Atlanta says he is dropping charges against two white police officers because he believes race was not a factor in the deadly 2020 shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man.