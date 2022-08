'Danger Zone' author warns of growing tension between China and the U.S. China scholar Michael Beckley says China is engaged in the largest military buildup since World War II, and is being increasingly aggressive with its Asian neighbors and with the U.S.

Asia 'Danger Zone' author warns of growing tension between China and the U.S. Listen · 36:11 China scholar Michael Beckley says China is engaged in the largest military buildup since World War II, and is being increasingly aggressive with its Asian neighbors and with the U.S.