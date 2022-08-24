Accessibility links
The Return Of Polio In The U.S. : 1A The first polio case in the U.S. in nearly a decade was recorded in Rockland County, New York, this spring. Now, authorities believe there could be hundreds of unreported cases in the area.

Polio was one of the most feared diseases in the U.S. in the early 1950s, causing more than 15,000 cases of paralysis a year.

The U.S has been considered polio-free since 1979. But this latest outbreak could threaten that status.

We discuss how we can prevent polio from returning to the U.S. and how you can protect yourself and loved ones.

The Return Of Polio In The U.S.

Listen · 32:35
A polio vaccine box is dislayed at a health clinic in Brooklyn, New York. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

A polio vaccine box is dislayed at a health clinic in Brooklyn, New York.

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

CDC's Dr. Jose R. Romero, Kaiser Health News' Dr. Celine Gounder, and Emory University's Dr. Walter Orenstein join us for the conversation.

