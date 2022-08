On the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's split from Soviet Union, the war hits month 6 Ukraine is celebrating 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on Wednesday. It is also six months to the day since President Putin sent troops to try to bring Ukraine back into Russia's orbit.

Europe On the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's split from Soviet Union, the war hits month 6 On the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's split from Soviet Union, the war hits month 6 Listen · 5:54 5:54 Ukraine is celebrating 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on Wednesday. It is also six months to the day since President Putin sent troops to try to bring Ukraine back into Russia's orbit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor