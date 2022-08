Classrooms in Columbus, Ohio, are empty on 1st day back as teachers strike NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Regina Fuentes, Columbus Education Association spokesperson, about the teacher's strike over failed contract negotiations between the teacher's union and the school board.

Education Classrooms in Columbus, Ohio, are empty on 1st day back as teachers strike Classrooms in Columbus, Ohio, are empty on 1st day back as teachers strike Listen · 5:25 5:25 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Regina Fuentes, Columbus Education Association spokesperson, about the teacher's strike over failed contract negotiations between the teacher's union and the school board. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor