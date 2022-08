6 months into the war in Ukraine, diplomats haven't made much headway on peace talks There has been very little diplomacy during the course of the war in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are seeking battlefield advantage before negotiating.

World 6 months into the war in Ukraine, diplomats haven't made much headway on peace talks 6 months into the war in Ukraine, diplomats haven't made much headway on peace talks Listen · 3:56 3:56 There has been very little diplomacy during the course of the war in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are seeking battlefield advantage before negotiating. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor