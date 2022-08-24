Adam Conover on 'The G Word' and 'Adam Ruins Everything'

These days, it's easy to think about the role of the Federal government in our lives in simple, straightforward terms — branches like the United States Armed Forces, the Internal Revenue Service, or Congress.

It's easy to forget how even the smallest roles of the government can affect our lives in profound ways. The G Word is a comedy-documentary series that explores just that.

On the show, the surprising ways the US government finds its way into everyday life are examined through deep dives into bank regulation, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Weather Service and more.

For example, take the Global Position System — GPS has millions of uses, big and small. It's used by folks all over the world for things like dating apps, finding the best route to work, or the location of your next bus. GPS was created, owned and operated by the United States Government and US tax dollars. To this day!

Adam Conover hosts The G Word. He's a writer and comic who's probably best known for Adam Ruins Everything, an educational show where he fought misinformation and myths by, well, ruining them.

Throughout the series Adam explores the government's triumphs, but also its failures – and suggests what we can do to be more involved and change our government to work for us.

On the latest episode of Bullseye, Adam talks with us about The G Word, why kids loved Adam Ruins Everything and the journey to find his voice as a comic.