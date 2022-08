By 2035, you won't be able to buy a new gas-powered car in California California officials have approved a plan to phase out new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The state is the country's largest auto market and could set e standard for other states to follow.

Climate By 2035, you won't be able to buy a new gas-powered car in California By 2035, you won't be able to buy a new gas-powered car in California Listen · 5:01 5:01 California officials have approved a plan to phase out new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The state is the country's largest auto market and could set e standard for other states to follow. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor