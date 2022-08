News brief: student debt relief, Trump investigation, Ukraine military aid President Biden announces a plan to forgive some federal student loan debt. DOJ faces deadline to submit redacted Trump affidavit. The Pentagon ramps up support of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

News brief: student debt relief, Trump investigation, Ukraine military aid News brief: student debt relief, Trump investigation, Ukraine military aid Listen · 10:53 10:53 President Biden announces a plan to forgive some federal student loan debt. DOJ faces deadline to submit redacted Trump affidavit. The Pentagon ramps up support of Ukraine in its war against Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor