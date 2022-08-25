Why are the Giants selling gear with San Francisco's most hated nickname?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LEFT MY HEART IN SAN FRANCISCO")

TONY BENNETT: (Singing) I left my heart...

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Cities often get nicknames. Just don't call San Francisco Frisco or San Fran. Locals generally despise that. So why then is the San Francisco Giants baseball team selling a San Fran T-shirt? One version sold out online, presumably snapped up by people who do not live there. Or maybe now all the folks from Frisco really do love the San Fran nickname. But hey, I'm from LA, so I live to annoy the city by the bay. It's MORNING EDITION.

