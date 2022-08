A skateboarding destination in Arizona runs through the Hopi Reservation A group of Hopi teenagers rallied together to bring a skate park to their village. When the pandemic began, the outdoor activity took on new life and the teens created what they called Skate264.

National A skateboarding destination in Arizona runs through the Hopi Reservation A skateboarding destination in Arizona runs through the Hopi Reservation Listen · 1:36 1:36 A group of Hopi teenagers rallied together to bring a skate park to their village. When the pandemic began, the outdoor activity took on new life and the teens created what they called Skate264. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor