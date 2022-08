Widow of Kobe Bryant was awarded $16 million in the trial over crash photos NPR's A Martinez talks to Los Angeles Times reporter Alene Tchekmedyian about the verdict in the trial over the sharing of photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

Law