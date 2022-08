How the ultrawealthy devise ways to not pay their share of taxes Journalist Jesse Eisinger says a trove of IRS data acquired by ProPublica shows that many of America's billionaires avoid paying any taxes — sometimes by claiming big deductions from posh hobbies.

National How the ultrawealthy devise ways to not pay their share of taxes How the ultrawealthy devise ways to not pay their share of taxes Listen · 38:10 38:10 Journalist Jesse Eisinger says a trove of IRS data acquired by ProPublica shows that many of America's billionaires avoid paying any taxes — sometimes by claiming big deductions from posh hobbies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor