Former Pakistan leader sees legal action that may impact future political involvement An Islamabad court extended former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail period on Thursday, as he faces terrorism charges. Efforts to punish him only seem to boost his popularity in the country.

Asia Former Pakistan leader sees legal action that may impact future political involvement Former Pakistan leader sees legal action that may impact future political involvement Listen · 3:33 3:33 An Islamabad court extended former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail period on Thursday, as he faces terrorism charges. Efforts to punish him only seem to boost his popularity in the country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor