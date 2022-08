'Who Killed Daphne' podcast seeks answers and justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to Stephen Grey, the host of Who Killed Daphne. The podcast investigates the 2017 death of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb in Malta.

Media 'Who Killed Daphne' podcast seeks answers and justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia 'Who Killed Daphne' podcast seeks answers and justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to Stephen Grey, the host of Who Killed Daphne. The podcast investigates the 2017 death of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb in Malta. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor