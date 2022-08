Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat A vulnerable Kansas Democrat, Rep. Sharice Davids, is hitting her Republican challenger over abortion rights after Kansans soundly rejected an anti-abortion ballot issue.

Elections Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat Listen · 3:55 3:55 A vulnerable Kansas Democrat, Rep. Sharice Davids, is hitting her Republican challenger over abortion rights after Kansans soundly rejected an anti-abortion ballot issue. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor