Executions resume in Oklahoma as judge deems lethal injection protocol constitutional Death row inmates failed to convince a federal judge that Oklahoma's lethal injection method is cruel and unusual punishment. It will resume executions at a pace of about one a month through 2024.

National Executions resume in Oklahoma as judge deems lethal injection protocol constitutional Executions resume in Oklahoma as judge deems lethal injection protocol constitutional Listen · 3:46 3:46 Death row inmates failed to convince a federal judge that Oklahoma's lethal injection method is cruel and unusual punishment. It will resume executions at a pace of about one a month through 2024. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor