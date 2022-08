Executions resume in Oklahoma as judge deems lethal injection protocol constitutional Death row inmates failed to convince a federal judge that Oklahoma's lethal injection method is cruel and unusual punishment. It will resume executions at a pace of about one a month through 2024.

National Executions resume in Oklahoma as judge deems lethal injection protocol constitutional Executions resume in Oklahoma as judge deems lethal injection protocol constitutional Audio will be available later today. Death row inmates failed to convince a federal judge that Oklahoma's lethal injection method is cruel and unusual punishment. It will resume executions at a pace of about one a month through 2024. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor