Holly Herndon: How AI can transform your voice

Heard on TED Radio Hour

Holly Herndon performs at TED2022: A New Era in April, 2022 in Vancouver, Canada.

Holly Herndon performs at TED2022: A New Era in April, 2022 in Vancouver, Canada.

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Incognito.

Artist Holly Herndon created an AI clone of her voice that can sing in any languages and in any tone. In her music, Holly shows how AI can enhance the power and artistry of the voice.

About Holly Herndon

Holly Herndon is an American musical artist based in Berlin. She uses artificial intelligence to transform her physical image and her singing voice.

She has toured the globe for her musical albums PROTO (4AD) and Platform (4AD). Recently, she did so accompanied by a choir composed of human and AI voices. In 2022, Herndon won the STARTS Prize for artistic exploration, the grand prize of the European Commission honoring innovation in technology, industry and society stimulated by the arts.

Herndon earned her doctorate in composition at Stanford University working with the Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics. She also has a podcast, Interdependence, where she makes her research process public.

Holly's TED Talk will be available soon.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Katie Simon. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

