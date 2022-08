The population at an Arizona homeless encampment swells but resources fall short The homeless encampment in Phoenix has grown to over 800 people from about 250 last year. Service providers say rising rents, high inflation and the end of the eviction moratorium play a role.

National The population at an Arizona homeless encampment swells but resources fall short The population at an Arizona homeless encampment swells but resources fall short Listen · 3:43 3:43 The homeless encampment in Phoenix has grown to over 800 people from about 250 last year. Service providers say rising rents, high inflation and the end of the eviction moratorium play a role. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor