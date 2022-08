As the Colorado River recedes, states which rely on it, struggle to curb demand Last week, a deadline passed for the seven states that use the Colorado River to get the federal government a regional conservation plan. Some are criticizing the feds lack of enforcement action.

As the Colorado River recedes, states which rely on it, struggle to curb demand As the Colorado River recedes, states which rely on it, struggle to curb demand Listen · 3:58 3:58 Last week, a deadline passed for the seven states that use the Colorado River to get the federal government a regional conservation plan. Some are criticizing the feds lack of enforcement action. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor