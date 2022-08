Biden administration moves to make DACA harder to challenge in court NPR's A Martinez talks to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which is now in the federal government's code of regulations.

Law Biden administration moves to make DACA harder to challenge in court Biden administration moves to make DACA harder to challenge in court Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which is now in the federal government's code of regulations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor