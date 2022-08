Afghans from minority groups face new threats — this time from ISIS In Afghanistan, ISIS has been targeting minority groups in a wave of attacks in recent months. It's undermining the Taliban's promise of greater security.

Asia Afghans from minority groups face new threats — this time from ISIS