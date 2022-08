Examining President Biden's student loan forgiveness program President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is designed to help low-income borrowers. But many will still have loans to pay off after Biden's changes.

Education Examining President Biden's student loan forgiveness program Examining President Biden's student loan forgiveness program Listen · 3:33 3:33 President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is designed to help low-income borrowers. But many will still have loans to pay off after Biden's changes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor