Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates? NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, about the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program.

Education Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates? Does Biden's student loan plan do enough for Black graduates? Listen · 4:05 4:05 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, about the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor