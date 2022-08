Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station Jarl Mohn set out to become a member of all 251 stations. He sent a donation of a $1,000 to each of them and asked for a mug in return. His collection currently stands at 210.

Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station

Jarl Mohn set out to become a member of all 251 stations. He sent a donation of a $1,000 to each of them and asked for a mug in return. His collection currently stands at 210.