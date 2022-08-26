Accessibility links
eBay coffee pod fraud and a new generation of scammers : Planet Money Sometimes online shopping can feel a little unsavory. There are the listings that make you question if you'll really be getting exactly what's advertised. And there's no worse feeling than paying for something and then not getting it. But when Nina Kollars ordered coffee pods and got WAY more than she asked for, it made her feel just as uneasy. Her quest for answers and what it teaches us about a new generation of online fraud. | Subscribe to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Planet Money

Wake up and smell the fraud

Listen · 22:08
  • Download
(Photo by Eric PIERMONT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images)
Enlarge this image
ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images
There's nothing worse, as an online shopper, than paying for something and not getting it. It makes us pay extra close attention to pictures, zooming in to inspect the details. It fuels our distrust of random sellers. And it can give online shopping, especially peer-to-peer shopping, this unsettling, unsavory feeling.

That's the feeling Nina Kollars got when she ordered some coffee pods on eBay and got WAY more than she asked for.

On today's episode, Nina's quest for answers, and what it can teach us about online shopping, and a new generation of fraud.

Music: The Crypto Heist, Your Move Next & Icy Boy

