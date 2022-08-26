Wake up and smell the fraud

There's nothing worse, as an online shopper, than paying for something and not getting it. It makes us pay extra close attention to pictures, zooming in to inspect the details. It fuels our distrust of random sellers. And it can give online shopping, especially peer-to-peer shopping, this unsettling, unsavory feeling.

That's the feeling Nina Kollars got when she ordered some coffee pods on eBay and got WAY more than she asked for.

On today's episode, Nina's quest for answers, and what it can teach us about online shopping, and a new generation of fraud.

