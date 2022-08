#2269: Too Cool for School : The Best of Car Talk Fletcher from Detroit is a wonderful, wide-eyed 16 year old kid who can't wait to get his first car. Unfortunately, Dad thinks that a 1980 Plymouth Volare is a perfectly fine car for Fletcher. Hard to believe Dad was ever a 16 year old, y'know? Can Click and Clack suggest an affordable alternative and help Fletcher keep his cool at school? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

