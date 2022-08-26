Will BeReal just make us BeFake? Plus, A Guidebook To Smell

BeReal may be the hottest new social media app on the market, but can it live up to its promise to be a more authentic alternative to other platforms? Guest co-host Elise Hu talks with writers Haley Nahman and Ryan Broderick about how BeReal signifies a shift in what we want from our apps and why social media always barrels towards its worst self. They also flex their pop culture knowledge in a game of Who Said That.



Then, guest co-host Andrea Gutierrez talks with Jude Stewart, author of Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell. They discuss trends in fragrance, how COVID is making us change how we think about smells, and why scent is so tied to memory and emotion.



