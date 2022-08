Buddhist statues and Roman bridges: Droughts reveal history in the world's waterways Severe droughts have lowered the levels of waterways around the world, leading to the discovery of several artifacts and historical sites previously hidden underwater.

History Buddhist statues and Roman bridges: Droughts reveal history in the world's waterways Buddhist statues and Roman bridges: Droughts reveal history in the world's waterways Audio will be available later today. Severe droughts have lowered the levels of waterways around the world, leading to the discovery of several artifacts and historical sites previously hidden underwater. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor