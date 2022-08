Interest rates will rise until inflation is under control, Fed chair Powell says Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell pledged that he and his colleagues will keep raising interest rates until they're confident that inflation is under control.

Economy Interest rates will rise until inflation is under control, Fed chair Powell says Interest rates will rise until inflation is under control, Fed chair Powell says Listen · 4:24 4:24 Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell pledged that he and his colleagues will keep raising interest rates until they're confident that inflation is under control. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor