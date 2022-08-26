The News Roundup For August 26, 2022

President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to forgive some student debt and change the repayment structure for some loans this week. Americans making under $125,000 can receive $10,000 in forgiveness, while students who went to school using Pell grants can receive $20,000. The plan also caps interest at 5 percent and sets a 20-year maximum repayment schedule.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won his primary this week after attacking the "mainstream media" in an ad styled after the "Top Gun" franchise.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down from his post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases this December. He will also leave his role as chief medical advisor to President Biden.

President Joe Biden announced an additional $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine as it continues to fight back against Russian invaders. The conflict has raged for six months.

Former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman will not be going to Russia to negotiate the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner, despite offering to do so earlier this week. The about-face came after the State Department "strongly discouraged" him from going, saying "anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts." Aside from his playing career, Rodman is famous for his friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was the subject of a sexist "scandal" after footage of her partying with friends at a private residence began circulating on social media.

Kaiser Health News' Julie Rovner, Time's Molly Ball, and USA TODAY's Josh Meyer join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.



The Wall Street Journal's Vivian Salama, The New Statesman's Emily Tamkin and Foreign Policy's Amy MacKinnon join us for the international portion of the News Roundup.

