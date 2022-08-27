Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Mo Amer; Cold case investigator Paul Holes Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in his Netflix series, Mo. John Powers reviews documentary, Three Minutes. Holes played a critical role in identifying the so-called Golden State Killer.
Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Mo Amer; Cold case investigator Paul Holes

Since retiring from government work in 2018, Paul Holes has continued to assist investigators and families as a private citizen. He co-hosted a podcast called The Murder Squad.

Steve Babuljak/Macmillan

Since retiring from government work in 2018, Paul Holes has continued to assist investigators and families as a private citizen. He co-hosted a podcast called The Murder Squad.

Steve Babuljak/Macmillan

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series: Amer grew up in Kuwait, where he enjoyed a comfortable life — until he was 9, and the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the U.S. in 1991. His new series is Mo.

Elegant film 'Three Minutes' shows Polish town before it was erased by the Holocaust: Bianca Stigter's documentary, Three Minutes: A Lengthening, brings the past to life with an almost archaeological gaze.

After a career of cracking cold cases, investigator Paul Holes opens up: Holes spent more than 20 years investigating crimes in California and played a critical role in identifying Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. as the so-called Golden State Killer. His new book is Unmasked.

