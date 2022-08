Brooklyn Public Library makes banned books available to teens for free Scott Simon gets an update from Nick Higgins, chief librarian of the Brooklyn Public Library, on the Books Unbanned initiative. It makes e-books and audiobooks available to teens nationwide.

