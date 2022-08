At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, officials try to prevent a meltdown A nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine is at risk of melting down because of attacks on the surrounding electric grid. European officials want international inspectors to visit the plant.

World At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, officials try to prevent a meltdown At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, officials try to prevent a meltdown Listen · 2:34 2:34 A nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine is at risk of melting down because of attacks on the surrounding electric grid. European officials want international inspectors to visit the plant. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor