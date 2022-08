New Texas trigger law makes abortion a felony Scott Simon talks with Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin about the legal landscape of abortion access in the state.

National New Texas trigger law makes abortion a felony New Texas trigger law makes abortion a felony Listen · 5:14 5:14 Scott Simon talks with Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin about the legal landscape of abortion access in the state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor