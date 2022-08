Pakistan pins deadly floods on climate change Pakistan declared a national emergency as it experiences its heaviest rains since the early 1960s. The climate change minister says relentless cycles of monsoon have affected some 30 million people.

Pakistan declared a national emergency as it experiences its heaviest rains since the early 1960s. The climate change minister says relentless cycles of monsoon have affected some 30 million people.