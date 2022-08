How actor John Boyega prepared for his role in 'Breaking' NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with award-winning actor John Boyega about his latest film, Breaking.

Movie Interviews How actor John Boyega prepared for his role in 'Breaking' How actor John Boyega prepared for his role in 'Breaking' Listen · 10:04 10:04 NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with award-winning actor John Boyega about his latest film, Breaking. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor