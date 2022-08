NASA begins countdown for its mission around the moon Monday, NASA plans to launch a new rocket and capsule to the moon. If all goes well, the next mission will send people back to lunar orbit for the first time in 50 years.

NASA begins countdown for its mission around the moon Monday, NASA plans to launch a new rocket and capsule to the moon. If all goes well, the next mission will send people back to lunar orbit for the first time in 50 years.