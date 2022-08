To conserve U.S. lands, ecologists want wolves and beavers to 're-wild' the West David Gura speaks with William Ripple, professor of ecology at Oregon State University, about his proposal to "re-wild" the American West by reintroducing beavers and wolves to public lands.

Environment To conserve U.S. lands, ecologists want wolves and beavers to 're-wild' the West