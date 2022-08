Espionage case involves a giant sculpture, a fake art patron and a Chinese spying ring on U.S. soil The U.S. has charged 7 people with spying on behalf of China. One target was in an unlikely venue for Chinese politics: A remote sculpture park in the California desert.

National Security