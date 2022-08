'Diary of a Void' turns a lie into an exploration of motherhood and loneliness In the book "Diary of a Void," a woman fakes pregnancy to avoid the unpaid office tasks often foisted on women. The simple lie turns into an absurdist exploration of motherhood and loneliness.

