A teacher pilots new African American studies AP course As states across the country ban race-related curriculum in classrooms, NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with Florida educator Marlon Williams-Clark about the first African American Studies AP program.

Education A teacher pilots new African American studies AP course A teacher pilots new African American studies AP course Listen · 7:01 7:01 As states across the country ban race-related curriculum in classrooms, NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with Florida educator Marlon Williams-Clark about the first African American Studies AP program. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor