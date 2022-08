Revitalizing the Detroit-area Negro League baseball stadium NPR's Don Gonyea talks with Gary Gillette — Chair Of The Board Of Directors at Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium -– about the efforts to restore an historic Negro League ballpark in Michigan.

Sports Revitalizing the Detroit-area Negro League baseball stadium Revitalizing the Detroit-area Negro League baseball stadium Listen · 7:08 7:08 NPR's Don Gonyea talks with Gary Gillette — Chair Of The Board Of Directors at Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium -– about the efforts to restore an historic Negro League ballpark in Michigan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor