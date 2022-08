NASA'S pricey new moon rocket — is it worth the cost? NASA plans to test launch its newest rocket — one it hopes will eventually take astronauts back to the moon. But the rocket's big price tag has some critics skeptical about its future.

Science NASA'S pricey new moon rocket — is it worth the cost? NASA'S pricey new moon rocket — is it worth the cost? Listen · 3:52 3:52 NASA plans to test launch its newest rocket — one it hopes will eventually take astronauts back to the moon. But the rocket's big price tag has some critics skeptical about its future. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor