Regina Hall talks new film, 'Honk for Jesus' NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with actress Regina Hall about her upcoming film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Movie Interviews Regina Hall talks new film, 'Honk for Jesus' Regina Hall talks new film, 'Honk for Jesus' Listen · 6:55 6:55 NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with actress Regina Hall about her upcoming film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor