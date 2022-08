American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album The band American Aquarium's new album delves into the personal grief and loss of its lead singer. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with BJ Barham about his band's latest album, Chicamacomico.

Music Interviews American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album Listen · 8:26 8:26 The band American Aquarium's new album delves into the personal grief and loss of its lead singer. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with BJ Barham about his band's latest album, Chicamacomico. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor