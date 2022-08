Getting contraception gets complicated for patients at Catholic hospitals Many hospitals and health care clinics in the U.S. are affiliated with the Catholic Church, which means religious directives might limit the types of contraception they can offer.

Health Getting contraception gets complicated for patients at Catholic hospitals Getting contraception gets complicated for patients at Catholic hospitals Listen · 6:08 6:08 Many hospitals and health care clinics in the U.S. are affiliated with the Catholic Church, which means religious directives might limit the types of contraception they can offer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor